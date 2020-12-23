Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2020

1) The NBA’s 75th season is under way. The 19th campaign is New Orleans franchise history begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Central in odd fashion, as the Pelicans visit Toronto in Tampa. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM starts at 6. Watch video from yesterday of the team preparing to travel to Central Florida. Last night, the league tipped off its regular season with Western Conference teams going 1-2. The Clippers spoiled the Lakers' ring night, while Golden State was throttled in Brooklyn. The conference's other 12 teams are all making their season debuts tonight, across a total of 13 games in the NBA. The Clippers, Lakers, Warriors (and Pelicans) all play on Christmas as well.



2) Read writers from around the Southwest Division as they preview the 2020-21 season, in part 1 of a two-part series that concludes later today.



3) Read an in-depth feature detailing Kira Lewis’ roots and background in Alabama.



4) Zion Williamson and several other Pelicans are looking to keep improving in their second seasons with New Orleans.



5) A newcomer to the Pelicans, forward Wenyen Gabriel will sit out Wednesday’s game vs. Toronto due to injury.