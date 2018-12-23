Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 23, 2018

1) New Orleans (15-18) wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule with a Sunday afternoon game in Sacramento (17-15). Tip-off is at 5 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM starting at 4:30.

2) Check out a statistical preview of Pelicans-Kings.



3) Nikola Mirotic (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play today in Golden 1 Center.

4) The Pelicans are in 13th place in the Western Conference, but only 2.5 games out of seventh place. Houston, Sacramento and San Antonio are each two games above .500, filling the current spots 7 through 9. Fourteen of 15 teams are in playoff contention.

5) New Orleans closes Week 10 of the NBA schedule today. The Week 11 slate begins with a pair of games against Dallas (Wednesday in Texas, Friday in Louisiana), followed by a Saturday home tilt vs. Houston. The Mavericks and Rockets are 1.0 and 2.5 games ahead of the Pelicans, respectively.