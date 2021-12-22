Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 22, 2021

1) For the first time this season, New Orleans (11-21) has reeled off three consecutive wins, after beating Portland 111-97 on Tuesday.



2) Nickeil Alexander-Walker rang up 18 fourth-quarter points, a critical factor in the Pelicans taking over late and building their double-digit margin. Watch NAW’s postgame TV walk-off interview.



3) Watch podium press conference videos with NAW, Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart.



4) Check out action photos from Pelicans-Trail Blazers.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans has gained ground of a series of teams that have been just ahead of it for the past two months. The gap between the Pelicans and 10th place is only two games, the closest they’ve been to the final play-in tournament spot since very early in the regular season. Sacramento (13-19) currently holds the No. 10 spot, holding a tiebreaking edge over Portland (13-19). San Antonio (12-18) is also six games under .500, but in the No. 12 spot based on total winning percentage. The Kings are up 2-0 in their season series with the Pelicans, while the Pels grabbed a 1-0 edge on the Blazers last night.