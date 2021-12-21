Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 21, 2021

1) Since coming together Thanksgiving Eve vs. Washington, New Orleans’ current starting lineup has been very effective, going 6-3 in nine outings. Read more about the group in Monday’s practice report.



2) One starter, Herbert Jones, has been climbing NBA.com’s rookie rankings. NBA.com writer and compiler of the list, Steve Aschburner, joined the Pelicans Podcast yesterday.

3) New Orleans (10-21) has an important game relative to the Western Conference standings Tuesday, hosting No. 10 Portland (13-18) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Watch Monday post-practice interviews on the site with Willie Green and Brandon Ingram.

4) Read Monday’s injury report, as the Pelicans get a player back who would’ve missed Sunday’s game if it had been played in Philadelphia. Portland has a couple key players who’ve been sidelined.



5) New Orleans is No. 27 in this week’s NBA.com power rankings. John Schuhmann noted the team’s recent improvement in clutch time, writing that “the Pelicans are 3-1 in (recent) games that were within five in the last five, having scored 66 points on clutch 57 possessions (116 per 100) and making eight of their 15 clutch 3-point attempts.”