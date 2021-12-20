Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 20, 2021

1) Due to a player shortage on the Philadelphia side, Sunday’s game between the Pelicans and 76ers was postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date.



2) Speaking of scheduling, Week 10 of the NBA slate for New Orleans (10-21) features a Tuesday home game vs. Portland (13-18), followed by road games at Orlando (6-25) and Oklahoma City (9-19) on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. As is tradition, there are no NBA games on Christmas Eve, but a handful of contests on Christmas.

3) After going 7-5 in its last dozen games, New Orleans has moved within three games of the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference. That makes Tuesday a relatively important game by December standards, because Portland is currently tied for 10th with Sacramento (13-18). The Kings play Monday at Golden State (9 p.m.).

4) Read the latest “24 Seconds” Q&A article with Garrett Temple.



5) The start of NOLA’s active two-game win streak was historic, with Devonte’ Graham sinking a shot beyond halfcourt to beat Oklahoma City. Read an oral history of the game-winner.