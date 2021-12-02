Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 2, 2021

1) The new episode of “Pelicans Weekly” airs tonight at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM, featuring guests Herbert Jones and Dallas Mavericks radio broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein.

2) Watch episode 3 of “The Squad” here. Shaneika Dabney-Henderson discussed the show on yesterday’s Pelicans Podcast.



3) Dallas dominated the first of two straight games vs. New Orleans last night, posting a 139-107 victory.



4) The Pelicans will practice this afternoon before traveling to Texas. The New Orleans-Dallas rematch is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

5) Read this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A article with Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky.