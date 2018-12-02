Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 2, 2018

1) New Orleans (11-12) tries to split a brief two-game Southeast Division road trip Sunday, when it visits Charlotte (11-11) at 4 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 3:30.

2) Watch Saturday post-practice interviews inside Charlotte’s arena and practice facility with Solomon Hill and Jrue Holiday.

3) Watch a holiday-inspired preview of Pelicans-Hornets, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) E’Twaun Moore (left tibial contusion) and Frank Jackson (right ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable to play against Charlotte.

5) The biggest upside of a Sunday afternoon tip-off is the Pelicans will have slightly more time than usual to prepare for the second game of a back-to-back Monday. New Orleans hosts the Western Conference-leading Clippers (15-6) at 7 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets are available here.

