Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 19, 2018

1) New Orleans (15-16) faces a formidable challenge Wednesday, visiting Milwaukee (20-9) at 7 p.m. in the new Fiserv Forum. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30

2) Watch a preview of Pelicans-Bucks, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



3) New Orleans is playing without Julius Randle for the first time this season. Nikola Mirotic is also out of action for the game against the Bucks.

4) On Western Conference Wednesday, the standings are so tight that New Orleans’ status seems to change on a daily basis. The Pelicans are now 12th in the West, with 11 members of the conference sporting winning records. Eighth-place Sacramento (16-14) is 1.5 games ahead of New Orleans, while even the fourth-place Lakers (18-13) are just three games in front of the Pelicans. There are eight West teams that enter Wednesday’s busy night around the NBA with between 14 and 16 wins.

5) Watch a video of Randle surprising families with gifts at Salvation Army recently.

