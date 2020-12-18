Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 18, 2020

1) The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. in their last preseason game. Tonight’s game will be broadcast live by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) New Orleans (1-0 in preseason) will hold shootaround this morning around 10 a.m. in preparations for tonight's game.

3) Check out photos from the New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp practice on December 17, 2020.



4) Read part 3 of the “Story of Stan,” a feature chronicling his background. This section examines his philosophy and style in coaching.



5) Take a look at the Pelicans' injury report heading into Friday night's matchup.

