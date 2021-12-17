Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2021

1) Take another look back at Devonte’ Graham’s monumental game-winning shot from beyond halfcourt in Oklahoma City, discussed by Graham and other Pelicans.



2) Graham was all smiles Thursday when detailing some of the fun reaction to him personally to his unique and clutch basket.



3) New Orleans (9-21) is back in action at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee (19-11) in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. Please note that tip-off was changed from its original later time when the NBA schedule was released back in August.



4) The Pelicans are partnering with Rebuilding Together as part of their extensive community activities during the NBA’s 75th season.



5) Listen to yesterday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, featuring Birmingham Squadron broadcaster Eli Gold.