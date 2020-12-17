Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2020

1) The first 2020-21 episode of “Pelicans Weekly” airs tonight at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM, with New Orleans radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini interviewing David Griffin. The show will also be available at 6:31 on Pelicans.com and the mobile app.

2) New Orleans (1-0 in preseason) will practice this morning. Live streaming on Pelicans.com of media access will take place afterward. Subject to change, but anticipated interviewees include Stan Van Gundy, Eric Bledsoe and Kira Lewis. The Pelicans will face Bledsoe’s previous NBA team, Milwaukee, on Friday in the Smoothie King Center.

3) Check out a photo gallery from Wednesday’s practice.



4) Read part 2 of the “Story of Stan,” a feature chronicling his background. This section examines his philosophy and style in coaching.



5) Read more on how Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are working on specific areas of improvement this season.

