Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 16, 2021

1) New Orleans guard Devonte' Graham drained a 61-foot game winning shot to give the Pelicans a 113-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Read more about the incredbile win here.

2) Watch Wednesday night's postgame interviews with Willie Green, Devonte' Graham, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valančiūnas after the most recent win against the Thunder.

3) Today the Pelicans will get into the holiday spirit with the NBA Cares 75th Anniversary Legacy Tipoff Event to help rebuild New Orleans. Stay tuned for community coverage on Pelicans.com.

4) Continuing with holiday events, Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham and center Jonas Valančiūnas will host events to give back to the community this afternoon.

5) The Pelicans will have their first face-off of the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets to catch the game live at the Smoothie King Center or watch on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 at 7 p.m. CST.