Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 16, 2020

1) After an off day, the Pelicans are back on the practice court Wednesday this morning. Visit Pelicans.com for live-streaming of post-practice interviews this afternoon, at approximately 1 p.m. Central. Stan Van Gundy and Lonzo Ball are among the anticipated interviewees.

2) Read Part 1 of a three-part background feature on New Orleans’ new head coach. Part 2 will appear today.

3) In case you missed it, read Monday’s Panzura postgame wrap, recapping an excellent start to preseason for the Pelicans.



4) Watch Zion Williamson highlights from the win at Miami.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, for what it’s worth, the Pelicans are among six West teams yet to lose a game in preseason. Dallas, the Lakers, Utah and Memphis are 2-0, while Oklahoma City is also 1-0. NOLA has the NBA’s seventh-best preseason defensive rating (97.9 points allowed per 100 possessions, via NBA.com), which ranks fourth in the West, behind Memphis, the Lakers and Utah. The Pelicans are No. 1 in offensive rating (120.0).