Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 16, 2018

1) New Orleans (15-15) gets back on the court after three full days without games, hosting Miami on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) E’Twaun Moore’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain. Nikola Mirotic did not practice Saturday.



3) In case you missed it, NBA broadcaster Kristen Ledlow was a guest on Friday’s Black and Blue Report.



4) The Pelicans recalled guard Frank Jackson from the G League.



5) With nine teams sporting winning records in the Western Conference, New Orleans enters Sunday’s seven-game slate around the NBA in 10th place, tied with San Antonio and Houston. Fourteen teams are in playoff contention in the West.