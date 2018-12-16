Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 16, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 16, 2018

1)      New Orleans (15-15) gets back on the court after three full days without games, hosting Miami on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

2)      E’Twaun Moore’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain. Nikola Mirotic did not practice Saturday.

3)      In case you missed it, NBA broadcaster Kristen Ledlow was a guest on Friday’s Black and Blue Report.

4)      The Pelicans recalled guard Frank Jackson from the G League.

5)      With nine teams sporting winning records in the Western Conference, New Orleans enters Sunday’s seven-game slate around the NBA in 10th place, tied with San Antonio and Houston. Fourteen teams are in playoff contention in the West.

