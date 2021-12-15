Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2021

1) New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is highly motivated to get a win Wednesday, at least partly because he wants to see better results against a close relative. Read more in Tuesday’s practice report.



2) New Orleans (8-21) visits Oklahoma City (8-18) at 7 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM starting at 6:30. Read yesterday’s injury report.



3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Alexander-Walker. Green discussed the Pelicans’ thought process on using their G League affiliate in Birmingham.



4) Speaking of the Squadron, two-way contract signee Jose Alvarado came within one rebound of a triple-double in Tuesday’s 113-109 win over Memphis. Birmingham is 7-5.

5) When the NBA introduced an expanded play-in tournament in 2020-21, many analysts expected it would keep more teams in postseason contention deeper into the regular season. Despite New Orleans being 13 games under .500, the Pelicans are 3.5 games behind No. 10 Sacramento (11-17). On Western Conference Wednesday, the current playoff teams are the Warriors, Suns, Jazz, Grizzlies, Clippers and Lakers. Play-in teams are the Mavericks, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Kings. Even 14th-place OKC is just two games behind Sacramento.