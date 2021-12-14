Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 14, 2021

1) A pair of one-game road trips are on the schedule for the NBA’s Week 9, with New Orleans (8-21) visiting Oklahoma City (8-18) on Wednesday, then Philadelphia (15-13) on Sunday. There’s a Friday 7 p.m. home game in between against defending NBA champion Milwaukee (18-11). New Orleans went 1-2 in Week 8, after going 2-2 in both Week 6 and Week 7. Also, Tuesday is the inaugural NBA Jersey Day.

2) The Pelicans will practice today in Metairie, then travel to OKC this afternoon. Check Pelicans.com later for a practice report and the customary injury report, which is released to the NBA the day before each game (or on gameday if it’s the second game of a back-to-back).

3) New Orleans made a few roster moves Monday involving the G League’s Birmingham Squadron.

4) Watch Jonas Valanciunas go against the clock in a “24 Seconds” video, presented by Tissot.



5) Go “Off the Court” with Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones.

