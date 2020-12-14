Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 14, 2020

1) Almost exactly four months after the last one on Aug. 13, it’s a gameday (preseason variety) for New Orleans, which visits Miami at 6 p.m. Central in the first of two exhibition contests this week. On Friday, the Pelicans will host Milwaukee at 7. Preseason games around the NBA began Friday, with some teams having played twice on the weekend. New Orleans is one of four teams yet to play in preseason. Tonight’s game will be broadcast live by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) Read Sunday’s injury report. Three Pelicans are listed as out, while another is questionable to play against the Heat. Read more about the New Orleans backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball, who will have to wait at least until Friday to team up in a game against an NBA opponent.

3) The team is not expected to hold shootaround this morning. Stan Van Gundy’s pregame media session will be live-streamed on Pelicans.com at approximately 4:30 p.m. Central. Road coaches generally speak 90 minutes prior to tip-off of games under the NBA media rules.

4) Watch a hype video to get ready for Monday’s game, featuring exclusive highlights from training camp.



5) Check out photos from this weekend at training camp. On Sunday, Van Gundy, Josh Hart and Willy Hernangomez spoke to the media after practice.

