Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans had a hard fought matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Dec. 12, but came up short 112-97. Look here for a recap and highlight's from the game.

2) Pelicans players will take part in various events for this year's NBA Cares Season of Giving on Thursday. Be on the lookout for our coverage of these events.

3) Pelicans Coach Willie Green spoke with media after Sunday night's loss against the Spurs. View the post game press conference here.



4) New Orleans will hit the road for its second contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Dec. 15

5) The Pelicans celebrate Mike Diab and Matthew Scott as our latest Ochsner Health Heroes.