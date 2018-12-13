Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 13, 2018

1) New Orleans (15-15) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-9) 118-114 last night. Watch highlights from the game here.



2) Anthony Davis scored a season-high 44 points against the Thunder. Davis was 16-32 from the field and a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

3) The Pelicans will have a few days off from playing and will return to the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, Dec. 16 to take on the (11-16) Miami Heat at 6 p.m. Tickets and Pierre's Party Pack packages can be found here.

4) New Orleans unveiled their Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform, which the team will wear during 15 games throughout the 2018-19 regular season.



5) In case you missed it, watch Outside The Paint featuring Pelicans point guard, Elfrid Payton.