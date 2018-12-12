Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 12, 2018

1) New Orleans (14-15) plays on national TV tonight, hosting Oklahoma City (17-8) on ESPN. The game will also be broadcast locally by Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM. OKC holds a 1-0 season-series edge over NOLA. Tickets for Pelicans-Thunder are available here.



2) Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report will feature a visit by ESPN’s Dave Pasch, who is calling tonight’s game for the national network.

3) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is currently No. 11 in the standings, two games behind eighth-place Portland (15-12). Within the West, the Pelicans are 2-2 against the four teams in spots No. 12 through 15, but 5-7 vs. the teams ahead of them in the standings. Two of the next three New Orleans games are against the East, but after that, December closes with six consecutive conference meetings.

4) Check out the Pelicans’ participation in a holiday event with the Boys and Girls Club of Louisiana, as well as other community activities Tuesday.



5) Despite being 11th in the West, New Orleans was No. 14 this week in NBA.com’s power rankings. The Pelicans are ranked 15 by CBSSports.com, 17 on SI.com’s list and 20 on ESPN.com.