Five things to know about the Pelicans on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

Posted: Dec 11, 2020

1)     New Orleans training camp continues Friday with another practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Watch live interview coverage, likely during the 1 p.m. hour (Central time) on Pelicans.com. Expected to speak are Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2)     Check out Pelicans training camp photos at the Pelicans practice facility on November 9, 2020. The Pelicans celebrated Eric Bledsoe's 31st birthday by giving him a cake after practice. 

3)      Take a look at a feature story by Jim Eichenhofer: Pelicans working on creating more opportunities for Zion Williamson to drive, dish

4)      The Pelicans are seeking fan input for G-League team name. Local residents and basketball fans are encouraged to suggest ideas for the team name through the Pelicans website at Pelicans.com/Birmingham. The submission period starts today and will end on Wednesday (12/23) at 5 p.m.

5)      The Pelicans will play their first preseason game on Monday, Dec. 14, against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. 

