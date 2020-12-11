Five things to know about the Pelicans on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

1) New Orleans training camp continues Friday with another practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Watch live interview coverage, likely during the 1 p.m. hour (Central time) on Pelicans.com. Expected to speak are Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2) Check out Pelicans training camp photos at the Pelicans practice facility on November 9, 2020. The Pelicans celebrated Eric Bledsoe's 31st birthday by giving him a cake after practice.



3) Take a look at a feature story by Jim Eichenhofer: Pelicans working on creating more opportunities for Zion Williamson to drive, dish



4) The Pelicans are seeking fan input for G-League team name. Local residents and basketball fans are encouraged to suggest ideas for the team name through the Pelicans website at Pelicans.com/Birmingham. The submission period starts today and will end on Wednesday (12/23) at 5 p.m.



5) The Pelicans will play their first preseason game on Monday, Dec. 14, against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.