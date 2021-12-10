Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2021

1) The Pelicans announced yesterday that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. An MRI done Wednesday night at Ochsner Health confirmed the injury, which occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets.

2) TV analyst Antonio Daniels sat down with the Pelicans to discuss his choice of clothing on gamedays and the good luck that a certain garment has brought to the early part of the 2021-22 NBA season.

3) Tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) will compete against the Detroit Pistons (4-20) for their first meeitng of the 2021-22 season. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center.



4) For tonight's match-up against the Pistons, the Pelicans will have four players out including Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL/MCL sprain), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

5) Do you agree with New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart on whether or not Home Alone is a Christmas movie? Watch here to see the rest of the squad sound off.