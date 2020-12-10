Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2020

1) The New Orleans Pelicans have an off day today and will resume training camp practice Friday.

2) Check out Pelicans training camp photos at the Pelicans practice facility on November 8, 2020.



3) Listen to the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 9, 2020. Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson to talk about the start of Pelicans training camp, the NBA's new rules on resting players, Zion & Steven Adams, and much more.



4) Watch Wednesday's post-practice video interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Nicolò Melli.



5) The Pelicans will play their first preseason game on Monday, December 14, 2020, against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.