Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2019

1) New Orleans lost in heartbreaking fashion Monday, falling 105-103 to Detroit on a Derrick Rose shot with less than a second remaining in regulation.



2) Brandon Ingram’s 31-point game represented his fourth of 30-plus this season for New Orleans. Watch highlights from his Monday performance.



3) The Pelicans (6-18) will travel to Milwaukee this afternoon, in advance of Wednesday’s game against the Bucks (21-3), who have won 15 consecutive games. Wednesday’s game is on ESPN nationally and locally on Fox Sports New Orleans. Pregame coverage on local TV and radio begins at 8.

4) Pelicans two-way player Josh Gray appeared on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast.



5) New Orleans is No. 25 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with writer John Schuhmann noting that, “A Western Conference playoff spot remains attainable for any team that has struggled through the first quarter of the season and the Pels have played the league’s toughest schedule to date, but David Griffin confirmed this week that they’ll continue to be cautious with Zion Williamson and the schedule itself is not going to spark a turnaround. (It doesn't get much easier until March anyway).” ESPN.com and SI.com also rank New Orleans at 25th, while The Athletic and CBS place the Pels at 24 and 26, respectively.