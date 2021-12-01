Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 1, 2021

1) Episode 3 of “The Squad” was released Tuesday.



2) New Orleans (6-17) has won three of its last four games and takes on another quality Western Conference team tonight, hosting Dallas (10-9) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Speaking of the West, the Pelicans have made up ground on several teams just ahead of them in the standings, but still have some work to do to get back in the play-in conversation. Tenth-place Portland (11-11) is 5.5 games ahead of New Orleans.

3) Go “Off the Court” with Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham.



4) Watch a “24 Seconds” video with forward Brandon Ingram.



5) Read Tuesday’s injury report, which again remains unchanged from previous games.