Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 9, 2020

1) New Orleans (30-39) will play a game Sunday that’s about as close to a literal must-win as it can possibly get, without technically being one. The Pelicans face San Antonio (30-38) at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM and ABC, realistically needing to win all three of their remaining games to have a shot at a berth in the Western Conference play-in round. A loss will not automatically eliminate the Pelicans, but a loss combined with a Portland win later Sunday vs. Philadelphia would do that. Pregame coverage of Pelicans-Spurs on local TV and radio begins at 1:30.

2) Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers preview of Sunday’s game, including a full rundown of New Orleans’ playoff scenarios. Eighth-place Memphis (33-37) tips off against Toronto at 1 p.m.; any Grizzlies victory from here forward would make it impossible for the Pelicans to catch their Southwest Division counterpart.

3) There was no player listed on Saturday’s official Pelicans injury report.

4) Two of the Pelicans’ young standouts are nominated for NBA awards, in the categories of Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year.



5) Watch a video from TNT listing the nominees for some of the 2020 NBA Awards.