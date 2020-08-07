Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 7, 2020

1) On Friday night, the Pelicans play the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. in their fifth seeding game. Tune in at 5:15 p.m. for live pre-game coverage of Alvin Gentry, followed by the Pelicans digital pre-game show that will air at 6 p.m. on Pelicans.com and the team's Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter accounts.

2) The Pelicans will not hold a morning shootaround prior to tonight's game against the Wizards.



3) Read the Entergy postgame wrap from Thursday's game against the Kings. Pelicans staff writer Jim Eichenhofer breaks down the seeding game in Orlando.



4) Check out highlights and postgame media availability from the seeding game against Sacaremento.



5) Get the latest information and updates on the Pelicans by downloading the New Orleans Pelicans app presented by Smoothie King.

