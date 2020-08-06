Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 6, 2020
1) Utah and Denver provided New Orleans and several other Western Conference playoff contenders with an assist Wednesday, beating Memphis and San Antonio, respectively. On Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans have a chance to help themselves, facing Sacramento at 12:30 p.m. The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show will air Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on 100.3 FM – followed by the pregame show – while pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans TV begins at noon. Nationally, Pelicans-Kings will be carried on NBA TV.
2) Watch a hype video for Pelicans-Kings.
3) Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers statistical preview of Thursday’s game.
4) Check out a breakdown of the current playoff scenarios and math for New Orleans (29-38).
5) Watch a video feature on the day in the life of Pelicans equipment manager Jaxon Markworth.
NEXT UP: