Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 5, 2020

1) Basketball fans living in the city often described as “the birthplace of jazz” will be rooting for the Jazz this afternoon at 1:30, when the Utah Jazz face the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (32-36). That’s one of the relevant games on the scoreboard today in the heated Western Conference race for eighth and ninth place. There is also a 3 p.m. game between No. 10 San Antonio (29-37) and Denver. The 11th-place Pelicans (29-38), who will practice Wednesday, enter today 2.5 games behind the Grizzlies and trailing the Spurs by just a half game. Last night, No. 9 Portland (31-38) held on to beat Houston, putting the Trail Blazers one game ahead of the Pelicans, which is essentially a two-game edge based on the tiebreaker being winning percentage. Pelicans.com will have a full update on New Orleans’ playoff situation and scenarios later today.

2) The Pelicans posted their most critical win of the 2019-20 regular season Monday, beating Memphis for a third straight time, this one by a 109-99 margin.



3) New Orleans will play another vital game Thursday, facing Sacramento at 12:30 p.m. Central. It’s the first game of a back-to-back, which will be capped by a Friday evening matchup vs. Washington. The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show will air Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on 100.3 FM – followed by the pregame show – while pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans TV begins at noon. Nationally, Pelicans-Kings will be carried on NBA TV.

4) Also Thursday, a potentially crucial matchup will be Portland vs. Denver at 7, the second straight day the Nuggets will factor into the pursuit of spots in the 8/9 play-in round.

5) Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage from practice in Orlando.