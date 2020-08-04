Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 4, 2020

1) New Orleans is still in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. A monumental Monday win made sure that was the case. Read the Entergy postgame wrap here.

2) New Orleans currently sits in the 11 slot in the Western conference, but just a half game behind the Trail Blazers and Spurs. With the Spurs' loss to the 76ers on Monday, they now own their own fate in that regard due to the head-to-head matchup between the teams.

3) Visit Pelicans.com to see highlights, game action photos, and postgame interviews from last night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.



4) The Pelicans are off today, but will return to the practice court Wednesday in preparation for Thursday's 12:30 p.m. matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

5) Read what Alvin Gentry, Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday had to say following Monday's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

