Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 3, 2020

1) It’s easy to make a case that New Orleans’ 67th game of this unprecedented 2019-20 regular season is the most important one the Pelicans will have played so far. New Orleans (28-38) enters Monday’s 5:30 p.m. game vs. Memphis (32-36) trailing the eighth-place Grizzlies by 3.5 games in the standings, as well as being slightly behind ninth-place San Antonio (29-36) and No. 10 Portland (30-38). Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 5. The game also is on ESPN nationally.

2) The Pelicans are holding shootaround as we speak in Orlando. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

3) New Orleans must try to return to the form it displayed during the early portion of the 2020 calendar year, in order to keep its hopes alive of qualifying for the 8/9 play-in round.



4) The other key game on the scoreboard in the Western Conference playoff chase is at 7 p.m., with San Antonio facing Philadelphia. Entering Monday’s action, the Pelicans need to win two more games than the Trail Blazers and Spurs during the remainder of seeding games, with six contests remaining for each squad.

5) Watch Sunday post-practice interviews with Alvin Gentry, Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball.

