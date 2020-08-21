Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 21, 2020

1) Despite having a 1.2 percent chance of winning the lottery, the Pelicans stay put and will select 13th in the 2020 NBA Draft. Read the full story here.



2) Listen into the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - August 20, 2020. Hear Todd Graffagnini sit down with Pelicans shooting guard, JJ Redick.



3) Check out Pelicans guard JJ Redick's new podcast "The Old Man & the Three" wherever you may listen to your podcasts.



4) Watch New Orleans Pelicans players Zylan Cheatham and Jahlil Okafor go head to head in our Ford Challenge from the NBA Bubble in Orlando.



