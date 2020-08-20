Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 20, 2020

1) The NBA’s first-ever August draft lottery takes place this evening at 7:30 Central on ESPN. It will be a virtual event, with no in-person attendance. New Orleans GM Trajan Langdon is representing the Pelicans virtually in the event.

2) New Orleans has a 1.2 percent chance of winning the lottery, as well as a 5.7 percent chance of moving into the top four.



3) Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo joined us Wednesday to discuss the 2020 draft class and look ahead at what will be an unusual process this year.



4) Golden State, Cleveland and Minnesota are tied for having the best odds entering Thursday’s lottery, each carrying a 14 percent chance of winning. No. 4 Atlanta is slightly lower at 12.5, meaning there is a bit more than a 50 percent chance that either the Warriors, Cavaliers, Timberwolves or Hawks prevail.

5) The final "Pelicans Weekly" radio show of 2019-20 will air tonight at 6 on 100.3 FM, featuring guest JJ Redick.