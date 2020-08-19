Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 19, 2020

1) We are less than 36 hours away from the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be conducted virtually. Trajan Langdon will represent New Orleans on the “podium” during Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. event on ESPN.

2) The Pelicans have a 1.2 percent chance of winning the lottery and 5.7 percent odds of moving into the top four. They hold a pre-lottery slot of 13 among 14 teams.



3) This morning Pelicans.com will have an article featuring Sports Illustrated draft analyst Jeremy Woo, who discusses the projected top tier and first half of Round 1 of the draft, among other topics. The draft itself is Friday, Oct. 16.

4) Listen to Tuesday’s Pelicans Podcast, as Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale look back at a highly unusual 2019-20 season for New Orleans.



5) Already missing the soothing tones of Joel Meyers? The Pelicans’ TV play-by-play broadcaster is calling Wednesday’s Brooklyn-Toronto game at 12:30 p.m. Central on NBA TV, joined by analyst Greg Anthony and sideline reporter Stephanie Ready. Meyers worked Tuesday’s Orlando upset over Milwaukee on TNT.