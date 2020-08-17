Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 17, 2020

1) As the offseason begins, New Orleans’ trio of 2019 first-round picks, along with 14-year NBA veteran JJ Redick, discuss their appreciation for your support this season in a “Thank You, Pelicans Fans” video.



2) On Saturday, the Pelicans relieved Alvin Gentry of his coaching duties, after five years at the helm. Watch David Griffin’s season-ending press conference from Saturday.



3) Griffin expects the Pelicans to require some time to hire a head coach, a position considered attractive around the league, based partly on the team’s complement of young talent.



4) First-time All-Star forward Brandon Ingram recently donated 982 shoes to frontline health care workers in North Carolina.



5) Believe it or not, New Orleans has a chance to add more young talent to its roster in the near future. The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is Thursday evening. More details on the team’s status in the lottery are forthcoming soon on Pelicans.com.