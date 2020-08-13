Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 13, 2020

1) New Orleans (30-41) wraps up its 2019-20 season tonight vs. Orlando at 8 p.m. Central. The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs at 7 p.m. on 100.3 FM, followed by 7:30 pregame coverage. Fox Sports New Orleans TV pregame also begins at 7:30.

2) The team will hold its final shootaround this morning in Central Florida. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage, including Zion Williamson’s session with the media.

3) The Pelicans will be without their three leading scorers for a second straight game. Read Wednesday’s official injury report.



4) Watch Williamson describe the new shoes he wears that were designed by his brother Noah.



5) Pelicans two-way player development coach Teresa Weatherspoon is headed for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

