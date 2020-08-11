Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 11, 2020

1) Two more games remain for New Orleans (30-40) this week in Orlando, starting with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. Central matchup against the Sacramento Kings (29-41). It’s a rematch from last Thursday afternoon, when the Kings rolled to a 140-125 victory. The game will be broadcast nationally by TNT. One scheduling note: Thursday’s game vs. Orlando is now slated for 8 p.m. Central and will be available on local TV and radio.

2) Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 7:30. There is also a Pelicans.com digital pregame show at 7. Check the site later for coverage of Tuesday’s morning shootaround.

3) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors and Alvin Gentry.

4) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring Swin Cash and Caron Butler.



5) Check out the “Pelicans Minute to Win It” video, presented by Ochsner Health.