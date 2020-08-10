Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 10, 2020

1) With a first-time All-Star, as well as a Rookie of the Year nominee – among various promising players in their early 20s – on the roster, the future looks bright for New Orleans. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they will fall short one of their short-term, primary 2019-20 goals, having been officially eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night, by virtue of Portland’s win over Philadelphia. New Orleans (30-40) will wrap up its seeding games Tuesday and Thursday vs. Sacramento and Orlando.

2) Thursday’s game against the Magic has been scheduled by the NBA for 8 p.m. Central. It will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, but not on national TV. Orlando has wrapped up the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face Milwaukee in Round 1 of the playoffs.

3) Earlier Sunday, San Antonio handed New Orleans a costly defeat by a 122-113 margin.



4) Watch postgame interviews with Zion Williamson, JJ Redick and Alvin Gentry.

5) Watch a video feature on Pelicans owner Gayle Benson surprising the team with a taste of home by sending a full Louisiana seafood feast to Orlando.