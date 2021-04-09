Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 9, 2021
- The New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m CST. Catch the action on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.
- Tune in to Pelicans Pregame LIVE at 5:15 p.m. to watch Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy address the media prior to tonight's game against the 76ers. Click HERE to watch.
- Listen in to the voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini as he sits down with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations & Team Development, Swin Cash. The two talk about the youth of this team, the playoff push, & much more.
- Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.
- Red Bull, the New Orleans Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan 'Bmike' Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!
