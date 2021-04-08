Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 8, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (22-29) are off today and travel back to New Orleans after last night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pelicans return home to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 7 p.m CST.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Thursday afternoon to see which Pelicans players are on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

4) Red Bull, the Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan "Bmike" Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5) Listen to Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 7, 2021.