Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 7, 2021

1) New Orleans (22-28) is back on national TV tonight, visiting the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, in what reportedly will be Kevin Durant’s return to action from injury. Eight of the next nine Pelicans games are against the Eastern Conference, including a second matchup vs. Brooklyn on April 20 in the Smoothie King Center (also on the national TV airwaves). Local TV and radio pregame coverage tonight begins at 6.

2) Tuesday was a doubly difficult night for New Orleans in the race for a Western Conference play-in berth, as a loss combined with Golden State’s fourth-quarter rally over Milwaukee pushed the Warriors (24-27) to 1.5 games ahead of the Pelicans for 10th place. A bit further up the West standings, New Orleans is now three games behind ninth-place San Antonio (24-24) and four back of No. 8 Memphis (25-23). Golden State does not play again until Friday (home vs. Washington), meaning New Orleans can get back to within one game of the Warriors by winning this evening at Barclays Center.

3) The Pelicans dropped to 1-1 on their current three-game road trip with a 123-107 defeat in Atlanta.



4) Watch postgame video reaction from Isaiah Thomas (10 points in his New Orleans debut), as well as Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy.

5) Watch the first episode of “Drip Watch,” breaking down the fashion choices of Pelicans players on game nights.

