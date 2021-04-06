Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 6, 2021

1) Only six weeks remain in the NBA’s regular season. Week 16 of the slate for New Orleans (22-27) is entirely against the Eastern Conference, starting with a back-to-back in Atlanta and Brooklyn the next two nights, followed by weekend games vs. Philadelphia and at Cleveland.

2) The Pelicans have a chance to move into 10th place in the Western Conference standings tonight, but to do so they’ll first need a win against Atlanta. Tip-off in Georgia of Pelicans-Hawks is at 6:30 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM at 6. No. 10 Golden State (23-27) is a half game ahead of New Orleans and hosts Milwaukee (32-17) at 9 on TNT.

3) Read Monday’s injury report, ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Hawks, including the update that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is out.



4) Speaking of Alexander-Walker, as The Ringer pointed out in its power rankings Monday, “one bright spot among the supporting cast is Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’s thriving with an increased role and responsibility. Alexander-Walker is averaging 16.7 points on 40.7 percent from 3 in his past seven games.” The Pelicans are placed No. 18 in NBA.com’s rankings, with John Schuhmann noting, “Just as they had seemingly turned the corner (winning four of five), they lost both Zion Williamson (sprained right thumb) and Brandon Ingram (sore right foot) to injuries.”

5) Take a final look back at Sunday’s win in Houston via a slo-mo highlights package.