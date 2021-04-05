Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 5, 2021
- The New Orleans Pelicans (22-27) are off today after defeating the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Sunday night. The Pelicans travel to face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m CST. Catch the action on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.
- Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's win over the Houston Rockets.
- Read more about the Pelicans' win over the division-rival Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
- Check back to Pelicans.com early Monday afternoon to see the injury report for Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
- Red Bull, the New Orleans Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan 'Bmike' Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!
NEXT UP: