Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 29, 2021

1) An improbable fourth-quarter rally in the final three minutes put New Orleans in position to tie Denver on its last possession of regulation, but the Nuggets held on for a 114-112 victory Wednesday. The Pelicans dropped to 14-19 in clutch games this season.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

3) New Orleans (27-35) is four games behind 10th-place Golden State (31-31) in the Western Conference race for the final play-in spot. The Warriors are at Minnesota tonight, while the Pelicans will visit Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, eighth-place Memphis (31-30) and ninth-place San Antonio (31-30) sit 4.5 games in front of New Orleans. The Pelicans have a tiebreaking edge on the Grizzlies, but do not have it with the Spurs.

4) Tip-off of Pelicans-Thunder is at 8 p.m. this evening, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM beginning at 7:30. On radio, the Pelicans Weekly show airs at 6, with guest Joel Meyers.

5) Speaking of audio, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon was the guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, discussing the addition of Didi Louzada and the team’s improving young players.