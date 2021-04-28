Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 28, 2021

1) As a result of Golden State losing a one-sided Tuesday home game vs. Dallas, New Orleans (27-34) is back within 3.5 games of the 10th-place Warriors (31-31) in the Western Conference play-in race. Golden State is idle Wednesday, meaning the Pelicans can cut that gap to three with a victory. Ninth-place San Antonio (31-29) is 4.5 games ahead of New Orleans, as is eighth-place Memphis (31-29).

2) New Orleans opens a three-game West road trip tonight at 8 Central against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Pregame local TV and radio coverage begins at 7:30. There is no shootaround this morning in Colorado. Check Pelicans.com later for preview coverage of Pelicans-Nuggets, and read Tuesday’s official injury report.

3) Read about rookie Naji Marshall’s emergence as a key contributor for New Orleans.



4) New Orleans officially added wing Didi Louzada to the roster Tuesday. See photos of the new addition.

5) If the season ended today, the West play-in tournament would open with Memphis visiting Portland in the 8-7 matchup, while Golden State would travel to San Antonio in the 10-9 game. The 11th-place Pelicans still have three games remaining against the Warriors, all between May 3-14.