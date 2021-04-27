Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 27, 2021

1) New Orleans bounced back from a costly Saturday defeat by beating one of the NBA’s best teams Monday, controlling the action much of the night en route to topping the LA Clippers by a 120-103 margin.



2) The Pelicans (27-34) are now four games behind No. 10 Golden State (31-30) in the play-in race, as well as 4.5 games back of both eighth-place Memphis (31-29) and ninth-place San Antonio (31-29). Technically the Pelicans are “closer” to the Grizzlies in the standings than the Spurs, because New Orleans holds the tiebreaker vs. Memphis, but not against San Antonio.

3) Watch postgame video reaction from Monday’s win with Willy Hernangomez, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Stan Van Gundy.



4) Listen to Lonzo Ball’s postgame radio walk-off interview.

5) The team is off today from basketball activity, but will travel to Denver in advance of Wednesday’s matchup against the Nuggets. A three-game road trip for New Orleans begins with a back-to-back in Denver and Oklahoma City, followed by Saturday’s game at Minnesota. Over the same span of time, Golden State will play three games as well, prior to coming to New Orleans for a back-to-back next week on May 3-4.