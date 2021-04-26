Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 26, 2021

1) Twenty-two days from now, the NBA will commence its first-ever eight-team play-in tournament, featuring four clubs from each conference. The chances of New Orleans (26-34) being one of the eight participants decreased this weekend, after a key Saturday loss to ninth-place San Antonio (30-29) and a pair of wins by No. 10 Golden State (31-30). As a result, the Pelicans are 4.5 games behind both Western Conference counterparts.

2) Week 19 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of four matchups against West opponents, starting with games against virtual playoff locks the LA Clippers (43-19) and Denver (39-21). Those are followed by meetings with projected lottery teams Oklahoma City (20-40) and Minnesota (17-44).

3) In Week 19, San Antonio has road games at Washington, Miami, Boston, followed by a Sunday home tilt with Philadelphia. Golden State’s slate of opponents is Dallas, Minnesota and Houston. The Pelicans need to cut into their 4.5-game deficit behind the Warriors prior to hosting Golden State twice next week on May 3-4, in order to give that Smoothie King Center miniseries greater relevance in the play-in race.

4) New Orleans will host the Clippers at 7 p.m. this evening. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 6:30. There is no shootaround this morning; check Pelicans.com later for preview coverage of Pelicans-Clippers.

5) Read Sunday’s injury report ahead of the West matchup.

