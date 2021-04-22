Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 22, 2021

1) While a tight, multi-team race is unfolding in the Eastern Conference for the final play-in spot, New Orleans (25-33) appears to be the last realistic hope for the same to occur in the West down the stretch. The Pelicans gained some ground Wednesday when both ninth-place Golden State (29-30) and No. 10 San Antonio (28-29) lost, putting those teams 3.5 games ahead of New Orleans. The Pelicans can cut their deficit to three games Thursday, but to do so must win at Orlando (18-40) at 6 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM starts at 5:30. San Antonio hosts Detroit at 7:30.

2) Due to tonight’s early tip-off time, there is no “Pelicans Weekly” radio show this week. It is scheduled to return April 29.

