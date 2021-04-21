Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 21, 2021

1) The Western Conference standings have changed drastically for New Orleans (25-33) over the past few days, with close to a worst-case scenario unfolding. The Pelicans have lost four in a row, while ninth-place Golden State (29-29) seems to be hitting its stride and No. 10 San Antonio (28-28) is coming off road wins at Phoenix and Indiana. As a result, New Orleans is four games out of the final two play-in spots, after it had crept to within striking distance a week ago. Eighth-place Memphis (29-27) has put five games between itself and New Orleans.

2) New Orleans has four chances remaining vs. Golden State (May 3-4, 14) and San Antonio (Saturday) to gain ground without requiring help on the NBA scoreboard. By the time Saturday’s home game against the Spurs tips off, the Pelicans could be anywhere from 2.5 to 5.5 games behind their Southwest Division rivals, based on a combined three games for the two clubs between now and then. San Antonio hosts Miami and Detroit over the next two evenings, while New Orleans is at Orlando on Thursday.

3) The Pelicans were in it until the final minute Tuesday, but dropped a 134-129 shootout to Brooklyn in the Smoothie King Center.



4) Listen to Zion Williamson being mic’d up by TNT.



5) Watch postgame interviews with Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall and Stan Van Gundy.

