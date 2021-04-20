Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 20, 2021

1) Week 18 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (25-32) begins this evening with a national TV matchup vs. Brooklyn (38-19), followed by a Thursday visit to Orlando (18-39), then a potentially monumental Saturday home game against San Antonio (28-28).

2) There was little help on the scoreboard Monday in the Western Conference play-in race, as Golden State and San Antonio both won on the road against East hosts. As a result, the Warriors (29-29) and Spurs both moved up to .500, putting them 3.5 games ahead of No. 11 New Orleans. The Pelicans need to win Tuesday to pull back within three games of ninth and 10th place; a loss drops them to four back of both positions. Eighth-place Memphis (29-27) lost in double overtime last night at Denver, but the Grizzlies are still 4.5 games in front of the Pelicans.

3) Tip-off of Brooklyn at New Orleans this evening is at 6:30, with pregame coverage on ESPN Radio 100.3 FM starting at 6. TNT is televising the game exclusively, with no local TV, but Bally Sports New Orleans will return to coverage Thursday for the Orlando game.

4) The Pelicans are holding shootaround this morning, preparing to face the Nets, who will be without eight players, including Kevin Durant and James Harden. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

5) Read Monday’s New Orleans injury report.